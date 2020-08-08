ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $710,490.80 and approximately $14,463.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

