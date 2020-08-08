Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.84. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 6,403 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXCOF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

