Exosis (EXO) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $31,333.29 and $1,320.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,746.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.80 or 0.03309804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.02589881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00491820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00807923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058497 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 590,436 coins and its circulating supply is 425,436 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

