Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Releases Earnings Results

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 374.22%.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 845,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,919. The company has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

