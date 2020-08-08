Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,838 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Facebook worth $333,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $141,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $206,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Facebook by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Facebook by 110.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,728,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,809,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77. The company has a market capitalization of $755.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,591 shares of company stock worth $13,224,188. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

