Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.44. 72,728,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,809,708. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,591 shares of company stock valued at $13,224,188. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

