Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lessened by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.70. 53,104,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,657,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $779.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.55. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $266.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,591 shares of company stock worth $13,224,188. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.