Factom Market Cap Achieves $15.30 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Factom has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00014064 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, BCEX, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Factom has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $375,125.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.01973596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111107 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,275,418 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX, Bit-Z and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

