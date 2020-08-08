Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.41. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

FLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

In related news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

