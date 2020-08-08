FansTime Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $237,091.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.27 million and $237,091.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinMex, FCoin and Bit-Z. In the last week, FansTime has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00110523 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinMex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.