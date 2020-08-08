FantasyGold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $55,011.69 and approximately $14.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.01978488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00193995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00111204 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.