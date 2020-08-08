Fantom Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $36.23 million and $6.41 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,116,291,240 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

