Fastjet (LON:FJET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.04. Fastjet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 129,518,513 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

About Fastjet (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

