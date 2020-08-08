Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 507,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,217. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

