Feathercoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.80 million and $5,310.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000777 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 287,166,040 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

