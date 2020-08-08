FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Network raised its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.53. 6,309,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,899. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

