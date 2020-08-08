Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.29. Feedback shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 3,579,067 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.