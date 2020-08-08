Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,408.6% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 946.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 172,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 85,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 62,222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 46,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

