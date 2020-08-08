Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 3.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.25. 84,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

