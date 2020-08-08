Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 284,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,811. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 244,751 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.