Financial Analysis: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 1 1 9 0 2.73

GDS has a consensus target price of $75.69, suggesting a potential downside of 5.98%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.55 -$15.78 million N/A N/A GDS $592.15 million 20.67 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -154.83

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -16.99% -28.05% -15.38% GDS -8.91% -4.37% -1.34%

Summary

GDS beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

