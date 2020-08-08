Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.51 and traded as high as $24.86. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 63,259,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 486,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,565.8% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 232,925 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

