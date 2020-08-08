Financial Survey: Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) and CBTX (OTCMKTS:CBTX)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CBTX 21.67% 6.63% 1.00%

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and CBTX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp $58.42 million 1.87 $11.01 million N/A N/A CBTX $172.02 million 2.49 $50.52 million $2.02 8.49

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lyons Bancorp and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 1 1 0 2.50

CBTX has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBTX beats Lyons Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans. In addition, the company offers financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. Further, it provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, account, credit card, online cash management, and merchant services. The company operates 15 branches located in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. Lyons Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Lyons, New York.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

