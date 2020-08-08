FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $5,518.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04963581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013384 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

