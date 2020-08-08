FintruX Network (FTX) Tops One Day Volume of $4,416.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $4,416.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.04998660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014193 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.