Fire Lotto 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $96,591.20 and $13.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00063633 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00279179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039167 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008632 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.