FirmaChain (FCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.60 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $8.60 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00105530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.01977575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00193697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111053 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.