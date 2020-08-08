First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

FCF traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 660,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.