First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,474,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 1,061,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,199. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

