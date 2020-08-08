First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.04

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $13.37. First National shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 4,870 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. First National accounts for about 3.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 6.34% of First National worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

