First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of City worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in City by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in City by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of City by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO opened at $66.41 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.