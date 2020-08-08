First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,683 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,777,000 after buying an additional 2,977,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 482.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,534 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,715 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $10,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after acquiring an additional 856,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

