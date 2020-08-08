First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after buying an additional 376,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have commented on PEB shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.
PEB stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
