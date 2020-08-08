First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Livent worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 410,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Livent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of Livent stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.