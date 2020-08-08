First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 597,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $38.73 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

