First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TLT opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $160.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.