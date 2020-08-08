First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after acquiring an additional 742,322 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 250,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 432,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HWC opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

