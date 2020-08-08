First Trust Advisors LP Sells 432,896 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Park National worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

