First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after purchasing an additional 252,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,327,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. 16,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,341. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58.

