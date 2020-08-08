First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

