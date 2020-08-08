First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)’s share price fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.49, 908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 493,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 75.86% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

