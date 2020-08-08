First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.94

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and traded as high as $51.45. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 3,291 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 296.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

