Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,613 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $38,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

FISV stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $103.91. 4,631,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,483. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

