Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. 4,631,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

