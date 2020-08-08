Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.38% of Five Below worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.46. 878,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. Five Below’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.