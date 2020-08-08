Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Point to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

