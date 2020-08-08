FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

FLT opened at $240.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.25. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

