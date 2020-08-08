Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce sales of $5.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.07 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.36 billion to $23.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $265,519.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,848.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Flex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

