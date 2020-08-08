FLO (FLO) Price Up 3.3% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, FLO has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $14,510.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043384 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000545 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.