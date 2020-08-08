FLO Price Reaches $0.0299 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $21,890.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043588 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000139 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.